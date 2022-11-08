The Reuters Tankan is monthly and is aimed at pre-empting the Bank of Japan's own tankan report, which is quarterly.

Manufacturing sentiment index +2 (prior +5)

  • this is the worst since January 2021
  • third monthly decline in a row

non-Manufacturing sentiment index +20 (prior +15)

  • the best reading since Oct 2019

Manufacturers expect their business conditions to improve over the coming three months

  • index seen at +7 in February

Service-sector

  • index seen at +19 in February

Select comments from the report conveyed by Reuters:

