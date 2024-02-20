Reuters Tankan report:
-
Manufacturers' February sentiment index -1, vs. +6 in January
- first negative in 10 months
- Service-sector index +26, vs. +29 in January
Manufacturing index is forecast to +6 in May, while services is expected to drop to +23
---
Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey
- Respondents spoke on the condition of anonymity.
- Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.