Reuters Tankan report:

  • Manufacturers' February sentiment index -1, vs. +6 in January
    • first negative in 10 months
  • Service-sector index +26, vs. +29 in January

Manufacturing index is forecast to +6 in May, while services is expected to drop to +23

Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey

  • Respondents spoke on the condition of anonymity.
  • Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.
