The monthly Reuters Tankan survey, a guide to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey.

For June 2024:

Manufacturers index is +6, from +9 in May positive for the fourth consecutive month Japanese manufacturers say their drop in confidence is due to higher materials costs.

Non - manufacturers +31, from +26 in May three month high



Outlooks:

Manufacturers seen at +9 in September, and the non-manufacturers at +31

Some remarks reported by Reuters:

"Passing on materials costs to customers and the increase in labour costs are sapping appetite for capital expenditure and other spending" a machinery maker manager

Concerns about the knock-on effects of a scandal in the auto industry where Toyota, Mazda others have acknowledged irregularities in vehicle certification tests:

"The business environment surrounding industrial machinery is clearly changing for the worse," wrote a manager in the auto sector. "It's unclear how the certification issue will affect our business."

***

The next Bank of Japan Tankan is due on July 1 at 8.50 am Tokyo time (2350 GMT and 1850 US Eastern time on the 30th June)

***

Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey