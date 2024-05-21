The monthly Reuters Tankan survey, a guide to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

May manufacturers sentiment +9, unchanged from April

May non-manufacturers sentiment +26 vs +25 in April

August manufacturers index seen at +11, non-manufacturers at +23

Bit of a steady one this. Confidence subdued due to weak yen, pricing pressure.

USD/JPY is also fairly steady just above 156.20:

***

Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey