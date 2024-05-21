The monthly Reuters Tankan survey, a guide to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
- May manufacturers sentiment +9, unchanged from April
- May non-manufacturers sentiment +26 vs +25 in April
- August manufacturers index seen at +11, non-manufacturers at +23
Bit of a steady one this. Confidence subdued due to weak yen, pricing pressure.
USD/JPY is also fairly steady just above 156.20:
- respondents spoke on the condition of anonymity
- Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.