The monthly Reuters Tankan survey, a guide to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

  • May manufacturers sentiment +9, unchanged from April
  • May non-manufacturers sentiment +26 vs +25 in April
  • August manufacturers index seen at +11, non-manufacturers at +23

Bit of a steady one this. Confidence subdued due to weak yen, pricing pressure.

USD/JPY is also fairly steady just above 156.20:

Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey

  • respondents spoke on the condition of anonymity
  • Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.