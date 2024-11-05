Reuters Tankan is a monthly report whereas the Bank of Japan Tankan is quarterly (more on these two surveys below).

Respondents citing worries over China and ... wait for it ... high inflation.

November manufacturing index +5

prior +7 in October

Non-manufacturing +19 in November, easing for the 5th consecutive month

prior +20

Outlooks:

Manufacturing index seen at +6 in February

non-manufacturing seen at +25

More:

"Japanese automakers' slump in the Chinese market is a concern for the auto parts business and environment-related products remained lacklustre due to China's sluggish market"

"Although there is demand, material prices are gradually rising, putting pressure on profit"

some respondents mentioned clients delaying investment decisions before the outcome of the U.S. presidential election

extreme weather hurting service-sector confidence. One bright spot supporting sentiment was inbound tourism.

***

Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey