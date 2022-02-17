Reuters recapping what's been going the past hour or so:

  • Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces on Thursday of using mortars to attack their territory, in violation of agreements aimed at ending the conflict, the RIA news agency said.

Earlier posts:

Reports that Ukrainian forces have fired mortars & grenades on LPR locations

USD jumping higher on the reports of Ukraine forces firing grenades, mortars

Risk off on the shooting reports out of Ukraine

Just waking up? Events (shooting!) in Ukraine weighing on risk

Russian state media also reporting shelling in Donetsk

