And, note this (hence the market reaction): Sporadic shooting has been reported in the rebel-held regions from both sides in recent years. But an escalation in the years-long conflict with Donbass separatists could fuel tension between Russia and the West.
Reuters recapping what's been going the past hour or so:
Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces on Thursday of using mortars to attack their territory, in violation of agreements aimed at ending the conflict, the RIA news agency said.