RFK Jr

Robert F. Kennedy Jr will make a speech in Phoenix on Friday morning, according to his campaign.

There is no detail about what he will speak about but his campaign said he will 'address the nation'.

On Tuesday, his running mate said the campaign is considering whether to 'join forces' with Trump, who is also holding a rally on Friday in Arizona.

Should he drop out, it would be a boost to Trump's election chances.

Update: ABC News now reports that Kennedy plans to drop out by the end of the week.

Sources say Kennedy is leaning toward endorsing former President Donald Trump, though the sources cautioned the decision is not yet finalized and could still change, with one source adding Kennedy's hope is in part to finalize things quickly in order to try to blunt momentum from the DNC.