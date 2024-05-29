Lately, the economic calendar is the main driver of markets and I expect that will be more-true over the coming days as we inch towards the PCE report.

Today there isn't much to get excited about but the Richmond Fed and Williams could be market movers. The Richmond data is at 10 am ET and is followed by the Dallas Fed services sector survey 30 mins later. Williams speaks at 1:45 pm ET in a roundtable while we hear from Bostic once again at 7 pm ET.

Another spot to watch is bonds, two poor auctions yesterday led to a selloff in fixed income that lifted the dollar. Today, seven-year notes sell at 1 pm ET.