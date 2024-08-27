Prior month -17

Services index -11 vs +5 last month

Manufacturing shipments -15 vs -21 last month

Other details:

Employment -15 versus -5 last month

Wages 14 versus +15 last month

Prices paid 2.45 versus 3.00 last month

Prices received 1.87 versus 1.31 last month

New orders -26 versus -23 last month

Backlog of orders -27 versus -20 last month

Capacity utilization -17 versus -13 last month

Capital expenditures -14 versus -9 last month

Services expenditure -12 versus -14 last month

Fifth District manufacturing activity slowed in August, according to the most recent survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. The composite manufacturing index edged down from −17 in July to −19 in August. Of its three component indexes, shipments rose from −21 to −15, new orders decreased from −23 to −26, and employment fell from −5 to −15.



Firms grew less optimistic about local business conditions, as the index decreased from −21 to −24. The index for future local business conditions fell notably from 7 to −18 in August, with fewer than 10 percent of respondents expecting conditions to improve in the next six months. However, the future indexes for shipments and new orders remained solidly in positive territory, suggesting that firms continued to expect improvements in these areas over the next six months.



The vendor lead time index decreased slightly into negative territory. On balance, firms continued to report declining backlogs in August as that index remained negative.



The average growth rate of prices paid decreased in August. The average growth rate of prices received increased somewhat, although it remained relatively low. Firms expected little change in price growth over the next 12 months.