Richmond Fed index
Richmond Fed manufacturing activity index for December 2022
  • Composite index 1 versus -9 last month
  • Services index -12 versus -2 last month
  • prices paid 9.08 versus 10.19 last month
  • prices received 7.63 versus 9.91 last month
  • Shipments 5 versus -8 last month
  • new orders -4 versus -14 last month
  • employment 3 versus -1 last month
  • wages 25 versus 37 last month.
  • Availability of skills needed -5 versus -12 last month
  • backlog of orders -23 versus -25 last month
  • capacity utilization -10 and versus -16 last month
  • vendor leadtime -25 versus -10 last month
  • local business conditions -6 versus -6 last month
  • capital expenditures 10 versus a last month
  • finish good inventories 2 versus 1 last month
  • raw materials inventory 24 versus 24 last month
  • equipment and software spending 15 versus 12 last month
  • services expenditures -11 versus -9 last month

looking at some of the charts:

  • Price trends are moving to the downside but still above pre-pandemic levels:
Price trends
Price trends from Richmond district
  • employment trends have been declining and are stating dear the 0 level
Employment
Employment trends in the Richmond district
  • wages have come off high levels and have returned closer to pre-pandemic levels
Wages
Wages in Richmond Fed district

