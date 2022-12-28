- For the full report click here
- Composite index 1 versus -9 last month
- Services index -12 versus -2 last month
- prices paid 9.08 versus 10.19 last month
- prices received 7.63 versus 9.91 last month
- Shipments 5 versus -8 last month
- new orders -4 versus -14 last month
- employment 3 versus -1 last month
- wages 25 versus 37 last month.
- Availability of skills needed -5 versus -12 last month
- backlog of orders -23 versus -25 last month
- capacity utilization -10 and versus -16 last month
- vendor leadtime -25 versus -10 last month
- local business conditions -6 versus -6 last month
- capital expenditures 10 versus a last month
- finish good inventories 2 versus 1 last month
- raw materials inventory 24 versus 24 last month
- equipment and software spending 15 versus 12 last month
- services expenditures -11 versus -9 last month
looking at some of the charts:
- Price trends are moving to the downside but still above pre-pandemic levels:
- employment trends have been declining and are stating dear the 0 level
- wages have come off high levels and have returned closer to pre-pandemic levels
\Inflation