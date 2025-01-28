15 consecutive negative numbers for the Richmond Fed
- Prior month -10
- Composite index -4 vs -13 estimate
- Services index 4 vs 23 last month
- Manufacturing shipments -9 vs -11 last month
- Employment 3 vs -8 last month
- New Orders -4 vs -11 last month
- Prices Paid 2.37 vs 2.86 last month
- Prices received 1.21 vs 1.71 last month
Good news on prices. Mixed otherwise.
6 month forward:
- Shipments 32 versus 41 last month
- new orders 31 versus 43 last month.
- Employment 12 versus nine last month
- Prices paid 4.08 versus 3.78 last month.
- Prices received 3.06 versus 2.91 last month
Below is a table of January versus December values along with the six-month expectations.