15 consecutive negative numbers for the Richmond Fed

Prior month -10

Composite index -4 vs -13 estimate

Services index 4 vs 23 last month

Manufacturing shipments -9 vs -11 last month

Employment 3 vs -8 last month

New Orders -4 vs -11 last month

Prices Paid 2.37 vs 2.86 last month

Prices received 1.21 vs 1.71 last month

Good news on prices. Mixed otherwise.

6 month forward:

Shipments 32 versus 41 last month

new orders 31 versus 43 last month.

Employment 12 versus nine last month

Prices paid 4.08 versus 3.78 last month.

Prices received 3.06 versus 2.91 last month

Below is a table of January versus December values along with the six-month expectations.