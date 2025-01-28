Richmond Fed

15 consecutive negative numbers for the Richmond Fed

  • Prior month -10
  • Composite index -4 vs -13 estimate
  • Services index 4 vs 23 last month
  • Manufacturing shipments -9 vs -11 last month
  • Employment 3 vs -8 last month
  • New Orders -4 vs -11 last month
  • Prices Paid 2.37 vs 2.86 last month
  • Prices received 1.21 vs 1.71 last month

Good news on prices. Mixed otherwise.

6 month forward:

  • Shipments 32 versus 41 last month
  • new orders 31 versus 43 last month.
  • Employment 12 versus nine last month
  • Prices paid 4.08 versus 3.78 last month.
  • Prices received 3.06 versus 2.91 last month

Below is a table of January versus December values along with the six-month expectations.

Richmond Fed