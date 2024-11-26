- Prior month -14
- Composite index -14 versus -10 estimatexx.
- Services index 9 vs 3 last month
- Manufacturing shipments -12 vs -8 last month
Other details:
- Employment -10 vs -17 last month. Better but still negative.
- Wages 17 vs 16 last month. Marginally higher.
- Prices paid 2.48 vs 2.70 last month. Lower.
- Prices received 2.07 vs 1.71 last month. Higher
- New orders -19 vs -17 last month. Lower.
- Backlog of orders -27 vs -14 last month. Lower
- Capacity utilization -15 vs -11 last month. Lower
- Capital expenditures zero vs -23 last month. Higher.
- Services expenditure -20 vs -22 last month Higher but stil negative
- Finished goods inventories 29 vs 17 last month. Higher inventories (weaker)
- Raw materials inventory 13 vs 12 last month. Little changed
- Equipment and software spending -1 vs -21 last month. Higher
Overall, the data is pointing to the downside but there is a longer term tilt higher if you look at the 3-month averages (in the charts) .
Looking at expectations 6 month forward:
- Shipments 33 versus 22 last month
- new orders 37 versus 35 last month.
- Backlog of orders 10 versus eight last month.
- Capacity utilization 25 versus 23 last month.
- Capital expenditures -12 versus -6 last months.
- Finished goods inventories seven versus four last month
- raw material inventories one versus five last month.
- Equipment and software spending -12 versus -10 last month.
- Services expenditures -19 versus -18 last month
- Employees -3 versus 4last month
- prices paid 2.61 versus 2.72 last month
- prices received 2.2 versus 1.4 last month
- wages 51 versus 47 last month