Prior month -14

Composite index -14 versus -10 estimatexx.

Services index 9 vs 3 last month

Manufacturing shipments -12 vs -8 last month

Other details:

Employment -10 vs -17 last month. Better but still negative.

Wages 17 vs 16 last month. Marginally higher.

Prices paid 2.48 vs 2.70 last month. Lower.

Prices received 2.07 vs 1.71 last month. Higher

New orders -19 vs -17 last month. Lower.

Backlog of orders -27 vs -14 last month. Lower

Capacity utilization -15 vs -11 last month. Lower

Capital expenditures zero vs -23 last month. Higher.

Services expenditure -20 vs -22 last month Higher but stil negative

Finished goods inventories 29 vs 17 last month. Higher inventories (weaker)

Raw materials inventory 13 vs 12 last month. Little changed

Equipment and software spending -1 vs -21 last month. Higher

Overall, the data is pointing to the downside but there is a longer term tilt higher if you look at the 3-month averages (in the charts) .

Looking at expectations 6 month forward: