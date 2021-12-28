Richmond Fed manufacturing
  • Prior was +11 (revised to +12)
  • Manufacturing shipments +12 vs +4 prior
  • Services index +12 vs +8 prior
  • New orders +17 vs +7 prior
  • Backlog of orders +26 vs +21 prior -- second highest on record
  • Finished goods inventories -7 vs -23 prior
  • Employment +19 vs +34 prior
  • Full report (pdf)

On prices:

  • Prices paid +13.98 versus 11.19 prior
  • Prices received +8.26 versus +6.91 prior