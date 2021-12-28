>
Richmond Fed December composite index +16 vs +11 prior
USD
Survey of Richmond-area manufacturers
Adam Button
Tuesday, 28/12/2021 | 14:59 GMT-0
28/12/2021 | 14:59 GMT-0
- Prior was +11 (revised to +12)
- Manufacturing shipments +12 vs +4 prior
- Services index +12 vs +8 prior
- New orders +17 vs +7 prior
- Backlog of orders +26 vs +21 prior -- second highest on record
- Finished goods inventories -7 vs -23 prior
- Employment +19 vs +34 prior
On prices:
- Prices paid +13.98 versus 11.19 prior
- Prices received +8.26 versus +6.91 prior
