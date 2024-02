Prior month -15

Composite index -5 versus -15 last month. Best level since October last year.

Services index -16 verses for last month

Manufacturing shipments -15 versus -15 last month

Other details:

Employment 7 versus -15 last month

Wages 22 versus 30 last month.

Prices paid 3.52 versus 4.19 last month.

Prices received 2.05 versus 2.80 last month.

New orders -5 versus -16 last month.

Backlog of orders -15 versus -23 last month.

Capacity utilization -4 versus -27 last month.

Capital expenditures -7 versus 0 last month

Services expenditure -11 versus -12 last month.

Equipment and software spending zero versus 4 last month.

Forward expectations:

Employees 12 versus 9 last month

Wages 43 versus 48 last month.

Prices paid 3.03 versus 3.12 last month.

Prices received 2.08 versus 1.38 last month.

New orders 22 versus 20 last month.

Shipments 22 versus 10 last month

capital expenditures -5 versus nine last month.

Finished goods inventory five versus 10 last month.

Raw materials inventory six versus 10 last month.

Equipment and software spending -3 versus 10 last month.

Services expenditures -17 versus -11 last month.

Overall a better report. Forward guidance was mixed. Price data was mixed. Employment was better with or wages