Richmond Fed manufacturing activity index for October 2022

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for the month of October 2022

Composite index -10 vs. 0 last month. Expected -5

services index -8 vs. 0 last month

manufacturing shipments -3 vs. 14 last month

new orders -22 vs. -11 last month

backlog of orders -28 vs. -25 last month

capacity utilization -9 vs. -4 last month

capital expenditures 18 vs. 22 last month

number of employees 0 vs. 0 last month

wages 34 vs. 40 last month

availability of skills needed -14 vs. -6 last month

prices paid 12.81 vs. 10.34 last month

prices received 8.62 vs. 7.66 last month

Expectations indices showed:

shipments -4 vs. 18 last month

new orders -16 vs. 13 last month

employment 10 vs. 19 last month

wages 47 vs. 61 last month

availability of skills needed -16 vs. -2 last month

prices paid 6.08 vs. 5.14 last month

prices received 4.8 vs. 4.5 last month

capital expenditures 8 vs. 20 last month

There was little indication of supply chain relief since August, as the indexes for vendor lead time and backlog of orders remained steady, although both have improved dramatically since earlier this year.

The average growth rate of prices paid and prices received both increased again in October, after moderating in September. Expectations for both over the next 12 months also increased slightly from September. Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term is still a concern and moving higher.

Employment remains neither stronger nor week at 0.0 for the 2nd consecutive month. Wages index dipped to 34 from 40 but still remains high at 34 (inflationary).

For the full report click here