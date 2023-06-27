Richmond Fed manufacturing activity

Prior month -15

Manufacturing index -7 versus -15 last month

Fifth District manufacturing activity was relatively flat in June, with the composite manufacturing index improving from -15 in May to -7 in June.

Two of its three component indexes — shipments and new orders — also improved but remained negative. Shipments index rose from -13 in May to -5 in June, while the new orders index rose from -29 to -15.

The employment index slightly decreased from 5 in May to 2 in June.

Firms were less pessimistic about local business conditions as the index rose to -8 in June from -16 in May.

The index for future local business conditions also improved, increasing to 3 from -16.

Many firms continued to report reductions in orders backlogs and vendor lead time, as these indexes remained negative.

All three spending indexes increased.

The average growth rate of prices paid decreased somewhat in June, while the average growth rate of prices received decreased notably.

Firms expect both growth rates to moderate over the next 12 months.

The table of major components shows:

Backlog of orders -25 versus -32 last month

Employment 2 versus 5 last month

Wages 17 versus 17 last month

Prices paid 4.19 versus 4.95 last month

Prices received 3.84 versus 5.3 my last month

Capacity utilization -2 versus -15 last month

Vendor lead time -17 versus -15 last month

Local business conditions minus say versus -27 last month

Capital expenditures 6 versus -12 last month

Finished goods inventory 21 versus 11 last month

Raw material inventory stat 20 versus 18 last month

Equipment and software spending a versus one last month

Services expenditure -3 versus -5 last month

6 month forward expectations showed:

Shipments 20 versus 10 last month

New orders 15 versus 1 last month

Backlog of orders minus a versus -15 last month

Number of employees 9 versus 13 last month

Wages 42 versus 45 last month

Prices paid 2.65 versus 3.43 last month

Prices received 1.63 versus 1.58 last month

What sticks out is the prices components both fell. Capital expenditures increase which may be in dictation of increased costs due to AI initiatives. Employment remain positive but did dip in both the current and six-month expectations.