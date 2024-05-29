Richmond Fed

Prior month -7

Services index +3 vs -13 for last month

Manufacturing shipments +13 vs -10 last month

Other details:

Employment -6 versus -2 last month

Wages +11 versus +16 last month (lowest since 2020)

Prices paid 2.92 versus 2.79 last month

Prices received 1.63 versus 2.73 last month

New orders -6 versus -9 last month

Backlog of orders -19 versus -17 last month

Capacity utilization -7 versus -5 last month

Capital expenditures -3 versus 0 last month

Services expenditure -18 versus -8 last month

There are plenty of signs of disinflation in this report but the Fed is more focused on the services sector.