- Prior month -7
- Services index +3 vs -13 for last month
- Manufacturing shipments +13 vs -10 last month
Other details:
- Employment -6 versus -2 last month
- Wages +11 versus +16 last month (lowest since 2020)
- Prices paid 2.92 versus 2.79 last month
- Prices received 1.63 versus 2.73 last month
- New orders -6 versus -9 last month
- Backlog of orders -19 versus -17 last month
- Capacity utilization -7 versus -5 last month
- Capital expenditures -3 versus 0 last month
- Services expenditure -18 versus -8 last month
There are plenty of signs of disinflation in this report but the Fed is more focused on the services sector.