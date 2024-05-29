Richmond Fed
  • Prior month -7
  • Services index +3 vs -13 for last month
  • Manufacturing shipments +13 vs -10 last month

Other details:

  • Employment -6 versus -2 last month
  • Wages +11 versus +16 last month (lowest since 2020)
  • Prices paid 2.92 versus 2.79 last month
  • Prices received 1.63 versus 2.73 last month
  • New orders -6 versus -9 last month
  • Backlog of orders -19 versus -17 last month
  • Capacity utilization -7 versus -5 last month
  • Capital expenditures -3 versus 0 last month
  • Services expenditure -18 versus -8 last month

There are plenty of signs of disinflation in this report but the Fed is more focused on the services sector.

Richmond Fed prices