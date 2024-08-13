Still like equities , but we have come a long way pretty quickly

Can evolve the portfolio and have a bit less equities at these multiples

You can get a lot of yield without going out on the yield curve

Thinks the Fed cuts rates at September meeting

Personally I think the fed funds rate is priced wrong

I would do 50 basis point cut sooner and I would have cut in July

I still like tech long-term, sector has terrific free cash flow generation

It's worth taking some chips off the table after this big rebound.

We're moving in the right direction on inflation

Looking at the US stock market

The S&P index is up 78.75 points or 1.47% at 5423.06. Its high price reached 5430.75.

The NASDAQ index is up 356.42.12 percent at 17135. Its high price reached 17174

Looking at the S&P sectors, the gains are led by information technology while the laggard and only negative sector is the energy sector.