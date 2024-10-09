The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors main house price balance measures the difference between surveyors seeing falls and rises in house prices

It rose to +11 in September

expected +4

August was 0

the September move into positive territory is the first since October 2022

sales and enquiries also rose

RICS comment:

"A further unwinding in monetary policy is anticipated over the months ahead, which should create a more favourable backdrop for the market moving forward"

This is in reference to the the Bank of England's benchmark Bank Rate now at 5% after August's first reduction in borrowing costs in four years. the BoE next meet in November 7 and a further 25bp rate cut is expected.