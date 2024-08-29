- Riksbank's Bunge: Inflation is in the process of stabilising at the target and the Swedish economy is in a mild recession.
- Riksbank's Bunge: I foresee two or three further cuts this year.
- Riksbank's Bunge: However, monetary policy should still be characterised by a gradual adjustment.
- Riksbank's Bunge: This creates predictability and gives us the opportunity to manage a different development in the economy than expected, if this should prove necessary.
- Riksbank's Bunge: We need to ensure that all sectors, not least property companies and households, are resilient to withstand a potential situation where interest rates rise again at some point