Here's the timeline from Pippa Crerar (London times):

9am Liz Truss chairs final cabinet

10.15am Truss makes statement outside No 10 before seeing King at Palace

Sunak travels to Palace to see King

11.35am Sunak makes statement in Downing Street

It's truly a historic moment. The UK has its first Goldman Sachs Prime Minister.

Politics is a funny game. He outflanked Javid to get the Chancellor job by being much looser on fiscal policy; now he's outflanked Truss by being tighter.