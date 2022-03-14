Air raid sirens heralding more Russian missile attacks in Ukraine:
China lockdown impacting industry
Iranian missiles threatening nuclear talks
The hope that was built up over the weekend of ceasefire talks has waned somewhat. This didn't help:
UK media reports that Russia has requested military assistance from China re Ukraine war
US equioty index futures have given back all of their earlier gains. Regional stocks are on the slide. USD is flexing, big time. USD/JPY has hit a 5 year high today.
AUD/USD as an example of the risk move: