The late-Friday news that US regional bank First Republic was cutting its preferred dividend sparked some worry and many markets didn't have a chance to react to non-farm payrolls. So it was a messy open to this week's trading that saw the antipodeans slump initially.

More recently though, trading is mostly flat with a more-optimistic tone. EUR/USD is up 15 pips to 1.0911, AUD and NZD are flat while S&P 500 futures are up 4 points.

The Japanese economic calendar features February current account data just before the top of the hour.