That has helped to translate into gains for risk trades after some nervous tensions over the weekend on the situation in Donbass.

US futures are trading higher with S&P 500 futures up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.5%. Just a reminder that US markets are closed today though in observance of Presidents Day.

But the more positive mood should at least feed through to the open in Europe. Besides that, gold is down 0.3% to $1,891 while in FX, we're seeing the aussie, kiwi and euro push higher as the dollar and yen lag behind.

AUD/JPY continues to hold at support from its 200-day moving average (blue line) and is trading near 83.00 on the day, closing in on another test of key daily trendline resistance @ 83.10: