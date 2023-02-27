There's no major headline that is really triggering the more positive open in Europe today but it is definitely a relief for equities after a poor showing last week. The bump higher is seeing S&P 500 futures be up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.3% currently. Meanwhile, regional indices are also posting just over 1% gains mostly.

This has seen AUD/USD cut back some losses from 0.6700 earlier to 0.6720 and NZD/USD from 0.6131 to 0.6160 at the moment. Both are still marginally lower on the day but the dollar is trading more mixed now with marginal losses against the euro, pound, and loonie while down slightly by 0.2% against the yen.

It's still early in the day and we'll see how things shift once Wall Street enters the fray. Be mindful that month-end trading will also factor into the equation over the coming day.