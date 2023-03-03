There's not much of a catalyst for the gradual improvement in the risk mood in the past hour, with the steady push higher in stocks coming right after a slight bump at the European open. S&P 500 futures have cut losses to be marginally higher on the day, up by 3 points:

As such, European indices are continuing to keep a more buoyant mood so far in early morning session. This comes as 10-year Treasury yields are down over 4 bps to 4.018% currently.

The retreat in yields is also seen in Europe, with 10-year German bond yields down about 4 bps as well to 2.714% at the moment. That said, it is still headed for its biggest weekly increase since December last year.