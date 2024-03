It has been a steady climb for stock futures, as tech shares are leading the charge in trading today. S&P 500 futures are now up 0.4% with Nasdaq futures seen up 0.7% as we look towards European trading. That has also led to a modest rebound in Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei closing down just 0.1% after having been down roughly 1.4% at the lows today.

