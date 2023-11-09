A handy look at this morning's Risk Environment by the awesome @ArnoVenter9

(recommend checking out his Discord)

--------------

Risk sentiment is mostly mixed as we move towards the European open.

Equity futures across APAC, EMEA and NA have traded in very tight ranges.

1

Commodities continue the mixed risk theme as energy is mostly positive with WTI and Brent marginally off their recent lows, while precious and base metals are trading mixed.

2

Bonds are mostly higher across the board (yields lower), arguably helped by last night’s US 10-year note auction.

3

In FX the risk picture looks slightly more constructive as the high-beta antipodean currencies (AUD and NZD) are leading the major currencies to the upside, while the CHF is the laggard.

4