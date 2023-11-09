A handy look at this morning's Risk Environment by the awesome @ArnoVenter9

(recommend checking out his Discord)

Risk sentiment is mostly mixed as we move towards the European open.

Equity futures across APAC, EMEA and NA have traded in very tight ranges.

Commodities continue the mixed risk theme as energy is mostly positive with WTI and Brent marginally off their recent lows, while precious and base metals are trading mixed.

Bonds are mostly higher across the board (yields lower), arguably helped by last night’s US 10-year note auction.

In FX the risk picture looks slightly more constructive as the high-beta antipodean currencies (AUD and NZD) are leading the major currencies to the upside, while the CHF is the laggard.