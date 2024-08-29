Risk sentiment starts the session with a positive lean to it, despite Nvidia earnings and guidance not being enough to satisfy markets.

FX: In FX the NZD is leading the pack to the upside following a solid jump in the ANZ Business Outlook and Own Activity data. The AUD is surprisingly strong despite a chunky miss in Q2 Capital Expenditure data. The JPY and USD is the two biggest underperformers.

Commodities: Having a much better day compared to yesterday with commodities higher across the board. Base metals, precious metals and energy is higher on the session so far (most likely driven by the weaker USD)

Equity futures: Mostly green across the board with the ES and NQ trading around flat on the session, with the next move most likely going to be driven by further price action developments in Nvidia.

Bonds: Not doing much so far with very marginal fluctuations in yields.