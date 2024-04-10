Risk sentiment mostly mixed once again as we get the session started:

Equities: US equity futures are close to flat after overnight choppy price action, while EMEA futures are slightly higher and Asia-Pac mixed.

Commodities: Mixed as well with Oil marginally higher, precious metals mostly flat, and base metals mixed with copper higher but iron ore is down.

Bonds: Mostly lower but yields remain close to yesterday's lows, in a move that feels like a bit of profit taking heading into US CPI

FX: The NZD is still leading the majors on the upside but has given back some of the earlier gains following the RBNZ policy decision, and the JPY and EUR is fighting it out for the bottom spot.