Risk sentiment trades fairly mixed as we close out the Asia-Pac session.

FX: In the FX space, the AUD has moved into the top spot (earlier the JPY was the strongest), while the USD has moved into the bottom spot. Probably not that surprising to see the USD softer after the gains we've seen in recent sessions.

Equities: Lower across North American, EMEA and Asia-Pac futures. Very little additional catalysts in play right now though.

Bonds: Lower across 2's, 5's and 10's as yields continue their march higher from yesterday. Possible triggers are the recent upside we've seen in oil (which has pushed inflation breakevens higher), or some spill over following the CPI surprises in Australia and Canada this week. However, with the economic picture still looking uncertain for the US the main focus should shift to next week's labour data.

Commodities: Mixed as well with oil lower and natgas higher, while silver and gold is up but platinum is down.

It's a pretty messy week with everything going on right now, so personally I wouldn't put too much weight on the very short-term fluctuations in risk sentiment, not in a week like this/