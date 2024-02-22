And boy, did they deliver. S&P 500 futures are up 0.7% while Nasdaq futures are up 1.5% on the day currently. There were some jitters in the early yesterday but some late dip-buying helped to offset that a little. All before the earnings beat, which is leading to a surge higher in equities ahead of European trading.

As Eamonn covered earlier, the Nikkei itself is also buoyed and is trading to a fresh record high. European stocks might be less correlated to the tech and AI-driven rally, but any good news for risk sentiment will also help. That especially since the DAX and CAC 40 are also at their highest levels on record.

The question now is, if this is going to lead to a quick rebound to retest the record highs for the S&P 500. I wouldn't rule that out, especially with little else to influence trading sentiment on the week.

We will have US weekly jobless claims and PMI data today to deal with. But barring any major surprises, risk trades have every reason to stay supported going into month-end next week.