It is shaping up to be that kind of week, in which markets are feeling rather unsettled with plenty of pushing and pulling going on. Risk appetite soured in trading yesterday but is looking more upbeat today instead. That sort of reaffirms the notion that market players are still unsure of what might come next and we might not get any real answers until the US CPI data next week. If anything else, just be wary that we could see things switch around once Wall Street enters the fray later. That wouldn't be the least bit surprising in my view.