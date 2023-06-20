There was a light bounce in equities in the first hour of European trading today but that has quickly faded as we see S&P 500 futures now fall to be down by 0.4% at the lows for the day:

That is keeping the market mood more sluggish and cautious, with European indices also mostly lower so far. In the major currencies space, the aussie continues to dribble lower with AUD/USD now down 0.8% to 0.6795 on the day.

There's some hints of light risk aversion as bonds are also a little more bid, with 10-year Treasury yields paring its early rise to be up by just 1 bps now to 3.78% from around 3.82% earlier. In turn, USD/JPY has also slipped from around 142.00 earlier to 141.55 at the moment.