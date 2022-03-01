S&P 500 futures are now up 0.6% on the day after being around 0.1% down at the end of Asia Pacific trading earlier. Meanwhile, we are seeing yen pairs move up as well with dollar gains erased to start the session.

The aussie and kiwi are the notable gainers, pushing up by almost 0.4% against the greenback to the highs for the day. As such, NZD/JPY is taking another crack at its key daily moving averages and the 78.00 level currently:

The general mood music continues to revolve around Russia-Ukraine tensions and so far there isn't any major escalation outside of sanctions since the weekend. One can't help but feel that there is going to be another twist in the saga but until then, it seems like investors are comfortable to keep closing one eye on that.