Senator Manchin over the weekend:

Manchin has effectively killed this. Negotiations will continue but this is a big setback for Biden.

Goldman Sachs response:

And they are not the only ones to see this as cutting some of the wind out the US economy.

US equity index futures are heavy, the S&P500 (ES on Globex) and Nasdaq (NQ on Globex) are both down on the (US time) night session. FX is not showing much life, barely changed from late Friday.

Earlier on oil:

And oil is lower further since then. Omicron spread and associated restrictions on movement (this from the Netherlands for example):

are weighing.