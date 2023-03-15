USD/JPY is now up more than 130 pips from session lows as the mood throughout markets improves. US 2-year yields are now down 21 pips to 4.01% after falling as low as 3.72% in extremely volatile trading.

There's been no single reason for the turn in sentiment but much of it hangs on what the ECB does tomorrow. If Lagarde is hawkish and continues with a 50 bps hike, then it's going to be a tough day. The market is pricing in a 40% chance the ECB sticks with the pledged 50 bps and if it comes, the market will also be watching for communication around what comes next. I can't imagine any central bank taking an overly-hawkish stance in this environment but my confidence in Lagarde is also low.

Helping the move is that a report says the Swiss banking regulator Finma is preparing to make a statement supporting Credit Suisse. I'm not sure a statement is going to put out this fire but that's something to watch for.

As for the Fed, The market is now seeing a peak at 4.85% in May and then falling to 3.90% at year end however those numbers have been bouncing all over the place this week.

Beyond central banks, everyone is waiting for the next banking issue to pop up but every hour that goes by without a US or European bank failing is a win.