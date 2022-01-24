The S&P 500 touched narrowly below the October low but that was a cue for bottom-fishermen to get to work. We've seen a decent bounce in stocks and a turn in commodity currencies as well.

I tend to think we need genuine bad news to take the market lower from here. There's plenty of speculation and tech has busted but there needs to be something in the real economy to take it below his. Obviously, war in Ukraine would be that kind of trigger but until the bullets start flying, only Putin knows what's coming.