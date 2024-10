AUD/USD 10 mins

The arrow highlights when the first reports of Iran attacks hit and now AUD/USD has recouped a bit more than half of the drop.

There are no reports of casualties in Israel following the attacks, though information is limited.

For now, the market is taking a breather. The S&P 500 has trimmed the decline to 38 points and Treasury yields are now down 2-6 bps across the curve.