Will 2025 look like 2021?

Bitcoin broke $100,000, which I think indicates that risk assets are in vogue again. Given the sentiment around the new administration and recent strength in equities, the conditions are falling into place for a bubble.

This cryptic tweet is now out from Roaring Kitty, who is the originator of the GME meme stock crazy.

It's far-from-clear what it's about but GME jumped 5% before being halted AMC is up 7.5% as well.