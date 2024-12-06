Romania's top court annulled the Presidential election results, according to Digi24.

The move came after declassified security documents were shown to judges. The court said the election process must be entirely re-run.

This is after far-right candidate Calin Georgescu surprisingly won.

Calin Georgescu

That's a strong move. I'm sure they will release the evidence, though it doesn't even appear to be around Georgescu but rather if votes for the runner up Lasconi were illegally transferred to her when a different candidate dropped out.

Politico earlier wrote about this potential outcome and said it would be viewed suspiciously by Romanians.