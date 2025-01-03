Russell 2000 Futures Trading Map: Key Levels for the March 2025 Contract

Current Price Analysis for E-mini Russell 2000 Index Futures (RTY)

The E-mini Russell 2000 index futures (RTY) are trading at 2253.3, with a defined range between 2265.9 (top) and 2234.3 (bottom). For traders navigating the Russell 2000 futures market, the following key levels and scenarios could help structure a trading plan.

Bullish Scenario: Russell 2000 Bulls Taking Control

Key Resistance Levels to Watch for Bulls: 2260 : This critical breakout level must be cleared for bulls to gain momentum in the Russell 2000 futures .

: This critical breakout level must be cleared for bulls to gain momentum in the . 2257.3 : Yesterday’s closing VWAP , acting as resistance and a key price magnet for intraday bullish momentum.

: Yesterday’s , acting as resistance and a key price magnet for intraday bullish momentum. 2259.1 to 2259.6: Important historical Value Area High (VAH) levels from December 30th and 31st. Bullish Targets: A successful move above 2260 could push the price toward the 2265.9 range high.

could push the price toward the range high. Further strength may target new highs, signaling a breakout in the E-mini Russell 2000 index futures (RTY).

Bearish Scenario: Russell 2000 Bears Regaining Control

Key Support Levels for Bears: 2247.3 : A significant confluence of levels that could trigger selling momentum: Value Area Low (VAL) from two days ago. Point of Control (POC) from three days ago.

: A significant confluence of levels that could trigger selling momentum: Bearish Targets: A breakdown below 2247.3 could send the price toward the 2235 - 2234.3 zone, the bottom of the current range.

could send the price toward the zone, the bottom of the current range. If selling pressure intensifies, the December 20th low (2211.7)—a major support holding firm for the past 14 days—may come into play.

Daily Timeframe Perspective on Russell 2000 Futures

The E-mini Russell 2000 index futures (RTY) have been consolidating above the December 20th low (2211.7). This key level has served as critical support for the past 8 trading days. A break below it could lead to further bearish action, while holding above it signals continued range-bound trading or potential upside.

Trading Strategy for Russell 2000 Futures (RTY)

Bullish Path: Look for price action above 2260 for a bullish bias. Initial resistance lies at 2265.9, with a breakout above this level signaling strong buying momentum in the Russell 2000 e-mini futures. Bearish Path: Watch for a break below 2247.3 to confirm bearish momentum. Targets include the 2235-2234.3 zone and potentially the December 20th low (2211.7). Risk-Reward Consideration: Traders should use these key levels to structure trades with an attractive reward-to-risk ratio. Waiting for confirmations near these levels ensures higher probability setups.

Disclaimer: Russell 2000 Futures Trading Map

This Russell 2000 futures trading map outlines potential key levels and scenarios for the E-mini Russell 2000 index (RTY) March 2025 contract. It is intended as a guide for traders to observe critical price action areas and manage risk. Always trade based on your strategy, technical analysis, and risk tolerance. Visit ForexLive.com for additional views.