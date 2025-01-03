Russell 2000 Futures Trading Map: Key Levels for the March 2025 Contract
Current Price Analysis for E-mini Russell 2000 Index Futures (RTY)
The E-mini Russell 2000 index futures (RTY) are trading at 2253.3, with a defined range between 2265.9 (top) and 2234.3 (bottom). For traders navigating the Russell 2000 futures market, the following key levels and scenarios could help structure a trading plan.
Bullish Scenario: Russell 2000 Bulls Taking Control
Key Resistance Levels to Watch for Bulls:
- 2260: This critical breakout level must be cleared for bulls to gain momentum in the Russell 2000 futures.
- 2257.3: Yesterday’s closing VWAP, acting as resistance and a key price magnet for intraday bullish momentum.
- 2259.1 to 2259.6: Important historical Value Area High (VAH) levels from December 30th and 31st.
Bullish Targets:
- A successful move above 2260 could push the price toward the 2265.9 range high.
- Further strength may target new highs, signaling a breakout in the E-mini Russell 2000 index futures (RTY).
Bearish Scenario: Russell 2000 Bears Regaining Control
Key Support Levels for Bears:
- 2247.3: A significant confluence of levels that could trigger selling momentum:
- Value Area Low (VAL) from two days ago.
- Point of Control (POC) from three days ago.
Bearish Targets:
- A breakdown below 2247.3 could send the price toward the 2235 - 2234.3 zone, the bottom of the current range.
- If selling pressure intensifies, the December 20th low (2211.7)—a major support holding firm for the past 14 days—may come into play.
Daily Timeframe Perspective on Russell 2000 Futures
- The E-mini Russell 2000 index futures (RTY) have been consolidating above the December 20th low (2211.7). This key level has served as critical support for the past 8 trading days. A break below it could lead to further bearish action, while holding above it signals continued range-bound trading or potential upside.
Trading Strategy for Russell 2000 Futures (RTY)
Bullish Path:
- Look for price action above 2260 for a bullish bias. Initial resistance lies at 2265.9, with a breakout above this level signaling strong buying momentum in the Russell 2000 e-mini futures.
Bearish Path:
- Watch for a break below 2247.3 to confirm bearish momentum. Targets include the 2235-2234.3 zone and potentially the December 20th low (2211.7).
Risk-Reward Consideration:
- Traders should use these key levels to structure trades with an attractive reward-to-risk ratio. Waiting for confirmations near these levels ensures higher probability setups.
Disclaimer: Russell 2000 Futures Trading Map
This Russell 2000 futures trading map outlines potential key levels and scenarios for the E-mini Russell 2000 index (RTY) March 2025 contract. It is intended as a guide for traders to observe critical price action areas and manage risk. Always trade based on your strategy, technical analysis, and risk tolerance. Visit ForexLive.com for additional views.