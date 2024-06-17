Russian President Vladimir Putin is travelling to North Korea tomorrow and will hold meetings on June 19. RIA reports that he may sign a partnership agreement during the visit that will include security issues.

Putin along with Kim will make statements to the press following their meetings, which are the first bi-lateral meetings between the two countries in 24 years.

I would expect more military cooperation between the nations.

Putin is also slated to travel to Vietnam to meet with Vietnamese leaders on June 19-20.