Earlier LNG news on the fire (which will see only a 'partial' restart in 90 days and full operations won't resume until 'late 2022') at a Texas facility:

This now via the Wall Street Journal (gated) on Russia using LNG as a weapon agaisnt Europe. In summary:

Moscow’s move to slash natural-gas exports to Europe has pitched the continent’s energy crisis into a dangerous new phase

Russia’s state-owned gas giant Gazprom PJSC throttled deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany this week, blaming missing turbine parts that were stuck in Canada due to sanctions.

European officials and analysts dismissed the explanation. They said Moscow was weaponizing gas against European Union members that have imposed sanctions on the Russian economy and supplied weapons to Ukraine.

Gas update (hourly candles):