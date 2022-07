Gazprom announced it will further slow flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 33 million cubic meters per day from roughly 40 mcm since the restart last week.

The company said it was halting a Siemens turbine. The lower shipments will s tart on Wednesday.

The euro fell on this headline to 1.0222 as it's increasingly clear that Russia is going to put a major squeeze on gas supplies to Europe.