Over and over again Russia has falsely accused Ukraine of what Russian military are about to do. Its clumsy, but I guess it works on the captive Russian people exposed to State media. State propaganda is widely used like this in authoritarian regimes. China does it with more finesse than this though.

BREAKING: Russia's defence ministry says that "in the near future" Ukraine plans to stage an "armed provocation" against Transnistria, Moldova.



"Russia's MoD is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to respond to any changes in the situation"

