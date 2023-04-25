Bloomberg (gated) with the info, citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter".

Russia’s government is considering cutting subsidies to the nation’s oil refineries

Last year, the Russian state spent 2.17 trillion rubles ($26.6 billion) compensating refiners for the difference between the base price of domestic fuels and their theoretical value if exported to Europe

Now, as a second year of war in Ukraine strains Russia’s budget, the government in Moscow is looking to raise the base price of gasoline and diesel in the subsidy formulas by as much as 50%, said two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

Russian consumers will pay higher prices if so. So much winning.