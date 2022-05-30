It's a bit of a mess after EU leaders once again failed to agree on a Russia oil embargo. Eamonn had the headlines earlier here.

That said, they are expected to announce an agreement to what the next round of sanctions will include and a Russia oil embargo will be part of that. A Reuters source, citing the latest draft conclusions, said that:

"The European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will cover crude oil, as well as petroleum products, delivered from Russia into Member States, with a temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline."

Adding that countries would "address the issue of the temporary exception for  crude oil  delivered by pipeline as soon as possible". The details and the nooks and crannies will have to be ironed out before a final agreement is announced.

The move here is mainly to try and spare deliveries through key pipelines in order to get Hungary on board. Of note, the Druzhba pipeline will be allowed to run and it is one that flows through Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. For some added context, roughly 75% of Russian oil to Europe is delivered by tankers, so an embargo on all else but pipelines will still have a significant impact.