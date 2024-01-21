Data released from China on Saturday showed that Russia became China’s top crude oil supplier in 2023, exporting far more than other major oil exporters such as Saudi Arabia.

China is the world’s biggest crude importer.

Chinese customs published data showing Russia shipped a record 107.02 million metric tons of crude oil to China last year, equivalent to 2.14 million barrels per day (bpd). The crude was much cheaper than available from other suppliers due to Western sanctions. China doesn't heed Western sanctions on Russia.