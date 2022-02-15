  • Russian military continues set of drills involving almost all districts and navies
  • A number of drills have finished and troops are expected to return to bases
  • Some units of western and southern military districts have started returning to bases

The headline here is helping risk trades get a bit of a jump with gold quickly falling from $1,876 to $1,870. It is also said that Russia is still conducting a series of military drills alongside Belarus that will take place on 19 February though.

Meanwhile, stocks have jumped on the headlines with S&P 500    futures  now turning a 0.1% loss to a 0.5% gain.

In FX, the aussie has also moved up from 0.7120 to 0.7140 against the dollar - posting session highs on the day.

AUDUSD M1 15-02